VIDEO: Bryann – Thank God

Talented young Nigerian singer, Bryann has returned with a follow up song to his last infectious single, Attention which was released in October 2017.

The self-produced banging new single titled Thank God with stunning visuals directed by God Father Productions is Bryann’s latest effort to consolidate on the success of the previous single.

Signed onto C4 Records, Bryann is using this new song to encourage everyone in the new year to be grateful to God in all circumstances. It is a song of hope.

