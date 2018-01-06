VIDEO: Dayo – Gbe E Lole

Oladapo Olatunde Aiyegbusi, born in Lagos, Nigeria. He goes by the Stage name “Dayo”. Dayo always wanted and dreamed of being a professional singer, He enjoy doing African pop. He love listening to African pop, reggae, soul and R&B really anything with a good beat. He also enjoy writing his own music and get inspiration from every day life and my fans.

Being able to write and create his own music is the best feeling in the world for him as it gives Dayo the chance to be fully involved and be as creative as I want. His fans mean the world him. and He love being able to interact with them every day and update them on what is new in the day to day life of Dayo. Also without them he wouldn’t be able to keep living out my passion in life so for that am forever grateful.

With the release of his previous tune “African woman”, which the song is all about a beautiful African woman, the type of woman you could bring home to meet your mother.

Dayo is currently working with masterPaymusic management to make and release his next single. So Here he dishes out the Audio and video to his latest tune titled “Gbe E Lole”.

