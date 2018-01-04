VIDEO: DJ ECool ft. Davido – Ada
Ace disc jockey – DJ ECool kicks off the year with his much anticipated single – “Ada” featuring certified hitmaker – Davido.
The single was produced by DMW’s in-house producer – Fresh and the crispy fresh visuals was shot on location in South Africa.
Watch and Enjoy!
