Video: Do you have an emergency in Lagos? Call 112

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwumu Ambode last year during the commissioning of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA) Response Unit (LRU) at located at Fadeyi implored residents of the state and other relevant stakeholders across to ensure that the LASEMA Response Unit(LRU) performs optimally through the provision of relevant and timely information that will be beneficial for the emergency team.

For members of the public to partner with Lagos State Government in mitigating and preventing hazards they must ensure that distress calls on identified hazards are relayed to relevant responders or stakeholders through the emergency toll-free lines 112 & 767.

