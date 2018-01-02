VIDEO: “Drake no be God na”- Davido Disses Foreign Collaborations

International sensation Davido has declared that there are going to be no foreign collaborations in his upcoming album as he will be focusing on local content. As the Nigerian music industry has risen so has the number of collaborations with international acts. The likes of Drake, Major Lazer and many more have featured on tracks…

The post VIDEO: “Drake no be God na”- Davido Disses Foreign Collaborations appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

