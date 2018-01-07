 Video: Fani-Kayode, wife having fun | Nigeria Today
Video: Fani-Kayode, wife having fun

Posted on Jan 7, 2018

A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, and his wife, Precious Chikwendu a.k.a Snow White having fun after reports that his marriage had crashed.

Reports have it that Fani-Kayode’s two-year old union to ex beauty pageant from Awka, Anambra State had hit the rocks.

What is your take on this ?

