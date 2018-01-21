VIDEO: Football Fan Who Peed In Goalie’s Bottle Arrested

A Middlesbrough football fan has been arrested and faces a ban from watching future matches of his team for urinating in an opposing teams goalkeeper’s water bottle. A video currently circulating on social media shows the man resealing the ‘tainted’ water bottle back on the pitch by the Queens Park Rangers’ goalpost at Loftus Road […]

The post VIDEO: Football Fan Who Peed In Goalie’s Bottle Arrested appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

