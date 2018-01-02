Video: God told me to run for presidency – Tunde Bakare

Pastor Tunde Bakare, Serving Overseer of Latter Rain Assembly, said he has been told by God to run for the presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and not end his political career.

Pastor Bakare in 2011 had contested alongside current President Mohammodu Buhari as his running mate on the platform on the defunct Congress for Pregressive Change.

The Lagos-based cleric spoke during the cross over service at The Church’s auditorium in Ogba, Lagos, on Monday morning.

Bakare said God has instructed him to run for president and lead the nation to prosperity, but has not being told him the exact time, adding that the Lord said “I will make it happen in due course”.

“I heard the Lord say to me, politics is not over for you, there is still one thing left for you to do; run for president.He knows i don’t have the wherewithal, any structure, but God said he will make it happen” Bakare told the church.

“And He said to me, I will work it out myself. I will make it happen in due course. Please trust me, I lie not in the Holy Ghost. This is not easy for me to share with you. I shared this with you, so that you can pray along with me, It appears destiny is calling and the time is at hand” he added.

The post Video: God told me to run for presidency – Tunde Bakare appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

