VIDEO: Historic heart bypass surgery at Uganda’s Mulago hospital

Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in Health, News, Uganda | 0 comments

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | An all-Ugandan team of doctors has carried out a vascular bypass surgery at the Uganda Heart Institute in Mulago on Monday.

The first of its kind by an all Ugandan doctors team, the eight-hour procedure was performed to redirect blood flow from one area to another by reconnecting blood vessels, according to a report by NTV Uganda.

 

