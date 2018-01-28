VIDEO: K.O – MS2

K.O’s MS2 (Mission Statement 2) is here. Shot in the dusty streets of Jo’burg, Mr. Cashtime unleashes his beast mode as he performs the single in the middle of the streets while lyrics hover around the screen.

“MS2” is a sequel to his 2014 hit “Mission Statement.” Just like in the predecessor’s video, the Mpumalanga-born MC opts for a minimalistic visual.

