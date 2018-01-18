VIDEO: Kele – Caroline

Kelechi Uche Okechukwu (Kele) who is an Afro dancehall singer signed to NPG entertainment was born on the 27th of July, and grew up in Lagos Nigeria.

The fast rising talented song writer and singer came into the music industry with a banger titled “Caroline” which was produced by Geofficialmix and the video shot by DirectorEAD. According to some fans who like to call him “the Music Genius” know he is here to stay. @kele_Official @npgmusic.

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

Watch video below:

The post VIDEO: Kele – Caroline appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

