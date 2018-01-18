 Video: Kemi Olunloyo Becomes Born Again, Kneels For Ibiyeomie’s Wife | Nigeria Today
Video: Kemi Olunloyo Becomes Born Again, Kneels For Ibiyeomie’s Wife

Nigerian journalist and social media critic, Kemi Olunloyo has apologised to Pastor David Ibiyeomie with whom she has had a running battle. Olunloyo had in March 2017 accused Ibiyeomie of dating Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo. She was subsequently arrested and denied bail for criminal defamation. The pastor had allegedly orchestrated the arrest and detention of Olunloyo, […]

