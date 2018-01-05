VIDEO: L.A.X – Call My Baby
Rasaki Music Group L.A.X is back with another materpiece. The well crafted sound is produced by Spotless and guaranteed to get you grooving away.
The vocal presentation and the Afro beats sound delivered positions this tune amongst the globally accepted video directed by AJE FILMS.
Watch video below:
