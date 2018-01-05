 VIDEO: L.A.X – Call My Baby | Nigeria Today
VIDEO: L.A.X – Call My Baby

Posted on Jan 5, 2018 in Music, News | 0 comments

Rasaki Music Group L.A.X is back with another materpiece. The well crafted sound is produced by Spotless and guaranteed to get you grooving away.

The vocal presentation and the Afro beats sound delivered positions this tune amongst the globally accepted video directed by AJE FILMS.

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

Watch video below:

