Video: Nigeria is a nation at war with herself – Oyedepo

Presiding Bishop of Living Faith World Outreach, David Oyedepo on Sunday said Nigeria is a nation at war with herself.

H also urged the federal government to halt the nationwide killing spree by Fulani herdsmen to prevent the disintegration of the country.

According to him, insurgency is spreading across the country under the guise of attacks by herdsmen.

Noting of a looming danger unless the herdsmen are brought to book, Bishop Oyedepo said Nigerians who are victims of the incessant attacks may be forced to take the law in their hands to protect themselves.

“Why we are claiming to curtail the Boko Haram onslaught, we are on the other hand sponsoring or abetting Fulani Herdsmen and their murderous acts. Nigeria is a nation at war with herself”.

“No external aggressions or aggressors, not ethnic crisis, no natural disaster, yet we are doing mass-burials. What a nation in a state of slumber? Hear the voice of the Lord through this prophet. The soul of Nigeria is near the point of death. Citizens of this nation are fast becoming endangered species. God have mercy!”

The post Video: Nigeria is a nation at war with herself – Oyedepo appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

