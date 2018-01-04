VIDEO: Niniola – Saro

Nigerian queen of Afro-House – Niniola had a stellar outing in 2017 with the release of her debut offering “This Is Me”. She begins the new year where she left off. With singles like “Maradona” and “Sicker” still getting massive airplay she comes with the visuals for one of the standout singles on the LP “Saro”

“Saro” was produced by the usual suspect Sarz and the visuals was directed by the well versed Clarence Peters. Enjoy as Niniola takes us on another ride in 2018.

