Video: No land land for cattle in Benue – Ortom

Governor of Benue, Samuel Ortom says his state has no land for the establishment of cattle colony in the state as being advocated by the Federal Government.

The meeting comes after recent outbreak of violent attacks on communities in Benue by Fulani herdsmen.

Ortom said this on Monday while while addressing state house correspondent after he and Benue leaders held a close-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa.

He also reveal that herdsmen have began occupying lands and issuing threats to owners of lands.

“Like I told you the last time I came here, I did not understand what colonies meant. Today, I was privileged to meet Audu Ogbeh, who is a proud son of the state and he did explain to me that a colony is many ranches restricted to in one place”.

“So, for us in Benue state, we don’t have 10,000 hectares, they are looking for 5,000 hectares. We have no land for that kind of a thing to take place. So, people are free. Other states have the land but we in Benue state, we don’t have and that was what led to us enacting the anti-grazing law.”

“And until this time I speak to you, they are still issuing out threats and it is not just anti-grazing law, it is occupation because the manner with which they come and invade the man and take over the land it is something”.

“I am not sure willing to join issues with anyone. We are law-abiding citizens, we are not going to let our people go out of control. We have made it known that for us in Benue state, is that there is no room for anyone taking laws into his hands. It is expected even when you are offended or someone violates the law, the best thing to do is to report. But when you take laws into your hand you are inviting anarchy and we will not accept this.”

