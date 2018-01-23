VIDEO: Omawumi – Somtin
Nigeria’s vocal power house Omawumi assembles a star-studded cast in the Nigerian entertainment industry for her new music video dubbed “Somtin” off her Timeless album.
Enjoy below;
