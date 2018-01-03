Video: Police arrest Badoo’s high priest, ruin shrine

…Badoo’s Kingpin arrested

Suspected high priest of deadly ritualists sect, Badoo has been arrested.

34-year old Fatai Adebayo was fetched from his shrine at 38, Ayegbami Quarters, Odogbolu Local Government area of Ogun state.

His capture was sequel to the confession of some arrested Badoo members who revealed to the Lagos Police Command that the shrine was their spiritual base for oaths taking and diabolic backing before the commencement of each of their gruesome operations.

Adebayo operated in a wooden kiosk situated in his family compound where he lives with his wife and mother.

The kiosks was ridden with varying fettish accessories including figurines, rocks, bottles of mixture, cowry-embedded apron, pictures of white men and women, black pots, goats, chickens among others.

Leading a team of security operatives such as the Federal Special Anti-Robery Squad, Rapid Response Squad, Lagos Vigilante and the Lagos Task Force, the Commissioner of Police, Edgal Omoimi said the discovery was part of the success made in nipping criminal groups in the bud.

He the spearhead of the ritualist sect was also arrested over the weekend during a duel to stop his escape.

He said: “Over the weekend, we had far reaching achievements in the fight against these killers in Ikorodu, otherwise called Badoo. Their kingpin has been arrested as he tried to make escape on water. One of the suspects confessed that before they go for any killing, the head of the group brings them to this man to carry out oaths and the piece of stone they use for their killings. He is an accomplish before the facts and we are definitely placing him on arrest.”

The Commissioner went on to demolish the shrine after intimating the immediate High Chief of Imosan village, Chief Tajudeen Muyili who said: “For me, I don’t support nonsense. So, I give you the permission to carry on.”

But Adebayo’s wailing mother, Toyin Ogunyemi dismissed the allegations of aiding and abeting ritual killings saying her son only performs healing rites for those in need. She said he has been a renowned herbalist without blemish.

According to her, the rocks found around the shrine were for mashing solutions.

“My son does not perform evil medicines. People only come to him for healing solutions. He doesn’t do money ritual except prayers for success. Before God and Man, he is not robber or a killer,” she said.

watch the video below…

