[VIDEO] Pope Francis’ hosts perform rituals for his protection
Shamans perform a ritual at a beach in Lima, to welcome and protect Pope Francis during his visit to Peru. Peruvian shamans said on Wednesday they expect good news from the visit of Pope Francis to the Andean nation, and held rituals on a beach near Lima to give him strength to fight against accusations […]
