Video: President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2018 New Year address

Our problem ‘more of process than restructuring’

Ogoni clean-up on

Rice import to stop

Boko Haram beaten

Power hits 7000mw

The government will fish out the blackmailers behind the crippling fuel scarcity, President Muhammadu Buhari promised this morning. In his New Year address to the nation, the President regretted the untold hardship the fuel crisis caused Nigerians during the Christmas and New Year celebrations. Watch the Video below…

The post Video: President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2018 New Year address appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

