 Video: President Muhammadu Buhari's 2018 New Year address
Video: President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2018 New Year address

Posted on Jan 1, 2018

Buhari

Our problem ‘more of process than restructuring’

Ogoni clean-up on

Rice import to stop

Boko Haram beaten

 Power hits 7000mw

The government will fish out the blackmailers behind the crippling  fuel scarcity,  President Muhammadu Buhari promised this morning.

In his New Year address to the nation, the President regretted the untold hardship the fuel crisis caused Nigerians during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Watch the Video below…

 

The post Video: President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2018 New Year address appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

