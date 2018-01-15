 VIDEO: Referee Kicks Player Before Sending Him Off | Nigeria Today
VIDEO: Referee Kicks Player Before Sending Him Off

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in Football, News, Sports | 0 comments

Tony Chapron a referee who moderated Paris Saint Germain’s win of 1-0 over Nantes on Sunday kicked Diego Carlos while he was on the ground before issuing him another yellow card and sending him off. The incident happened during injury time, Chapron stepped into the backpedalling Diego and was knocked over. It was then that […]

