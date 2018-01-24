 VIDEO: Riky Rick Ft. Davido & Gemini Major – Murdah | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Riky Rick Ft. Davido & Gemini Major – Murdah

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

South African rapper, Riky Rick dishes out the visuals to his single – “Murdah” featuring Nigerian superstar – Davido and Gemini Major.

Enjoy below;

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The post VIDEO: Riky Rick Ft. Davido & Gemini Major – Murdah appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.