Video: Samklef Ft. Akon – Skelebe – Naija News

Posted on Jan 25, 2018 in Entertainment


Video: Samklef Ft. Akon – Skelebe
Nigerian-born music artist Samklef, whose real name is Samuel Oguachuba, signed with mega superstar Akon for a multi-record deal with KonLive Records as released a visual to his song “Skelebe” with his boss Akon. Samklef has started the year on a good

