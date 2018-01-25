Video: Samklef Ft. Akon – Skelebe – Naija News
Naija News
Video: Samklef Ft. Akon – Skelebe
Naija News
Nigerian-born music artist Samklef, whose real name is Samuel Oguachuba, signed with mega superstar Akon for a multi-record deal with KonLive Records as released a visual to his song “Skelebe” with his boss Akon. Samklef has started the year on a good …
