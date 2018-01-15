 VIDEO: Skales – Kpete Wicked | Nigeria Today
VIDEO: Skales – Kpete Wicked

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in Music, News | 0 comments

Skales is out with his new Yea Latest effort, Here he kick off the year in high spirit as he dishes out a bran new video “Kpete Wicked”.

The video was directed by Teetash.

Watch and Enjoy!

