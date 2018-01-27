Video: Stephanie Otobo begs Suleiman, says she was paid to blackmail him

Stephanie Otobo, the Canada-based singer who said she was involved in a sexual relationship with Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries, says she was paid to lie.

The singer in a trending video said she was approached and paid by politicians and some pastors to blackmail Apostle Suleiman.

Otobo in a now trending video made the disclosure before Suleiman’s church congregation in Auchi, Edo state.

She was also shown asking for forgiveness from the cleric and his wife.

Otobo, last year March in a news briefing with journalists in Lagos had revealed what allegedly transpired between her and the Edo based cleric.

She said apart from frolicking with the pastor in Lagos, she had sex escapades with him in the United States, Italy and how they arranged their meetings and payments she received.

