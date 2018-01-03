VIDEO: Tboy ft. Duncan Mighty – Monica

Few weeks after the audio release, Billionaire Minds Enterprise ace act-Tboy has started the year 2018 by dropping a crispy/amazing visuals to his bar-raising fire tune titled “Monica”, which features Port-Harcourt’s only first son Duncan Mighty.

Visuals was shot by Director extra-ordinaire Clarence Peters

Watch & Enjoy!

