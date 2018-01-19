VIDEO: Teekay D Magic – Ajah (Ojuelegba Refix)

Teekay D Magic is a young super talented Afro Pop and RnB singer who is known for his amazing voice and dance Creativity.

He has created a larger fan base for himself since he dropped his first inspirational single (MERCY), and now he is back with the amazing cover for Ojuelegba by Wizkid titled “AJAH” produced by Miles K9.

Follow on Instagram: @iamteekaydmagic Twitter: @Teekaymedicool.

