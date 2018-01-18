VIDEO: Wande Coal – Tur-key Nla

Black Diamond Music Boss – Wande Coal, is out with flying visuals to the visuals to his last year smash hit tune dubbed “Tur-key Nla”.

Tur-Key Nla visuals is colorful, features shaku shaku dance of all fomrs and was directed by Unlimited L.A.

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

Watch below and share your thoughts.

