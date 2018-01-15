VIDEO: Yemi Alade – Go Down
Following the success of Falz assisted “Single & Searching”; Yemi Alade premieres the music video for her hit single “Go Down”.
The buzzing Philkeyz produced track is housed on the deluxe edition of Alade’s third studio album “Black Magic”.
Watch the Paul Gambit directed clip below!
The post VIDEO: Yemi Alade – Go Down appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!