 VIDEO: Yemi Alade – Go Down
VIDEO: Yemi Alade – Go Down

Posted on Jan 15, 2018

Following the success of Falz assisted “Single & Searching”; Yemi Alade premieres the music video for her hit single “Go Down”.

The buzzing Philkeyz produced track is housed on the deluxe edition of Alade’s third studio album “Black Magic”.

Watch the Paul Gambit directed clip below!

