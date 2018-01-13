 VIDEO: Zest – Chanuzo – 360Nobs.com | Nigeria Today
VIDEO: Zest – Chanuzo – 360Nobs.com

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in Entertainment


VIDEO: Zest – Chanuzo
After hitting us with the audio of CHANUZO on the 1st of January Cabsrock Entertainment today drop the video of the super single CHANUZO by ZEST (OMOATTAH), the video which shows the energy of the young talented artiste was shot in the city of Abuja

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

