Viola.AI, the A.I Blockchain Marketplace for Love partners with Matchmaking Institute to bring thousands of trained dating experts from 46 countries

The World’s First Blockchain-based Dating & Relationship Project Announces Major Partnership

The World’s First A.I-driven marketplace, Viola.AI is happy to announce the exciting and strategic partnership with Matchmaking Institute to bring aboard thousands of certified matchmakers and dating experts from over 46 countries from around the world onto the platform’s ecosystem.

Matchmaking Institute, based in New York, is the only state-licensed matchmaking school in the world which has certified thousands of matchmakers who then continued to start and thrive in their own matchmaking businesses.

One of the key features of Viola.AI is Community Crowd Wisdom. Viola.AI works with its community to generate dating and relationship content for every user based on their relationship stage. Through this collaboration with Matchmaking Institute, users can gain access to the matchmaking experts and professionals to ask questions, recommendations and even request for their service, wherever they are in the world.

This partnership has enormous benefits for both Viola.AI and Matchmaking Institute. With the vast experience and knowledge from the matchmakers, the community of Viola.AI will grow tremendously. While the matchmakers can interact and communicate with singles who need help and advice on their dating journey directly. Having thousands of matchmakers and relationship experts from over 46 countries also enable them to offer their relevant dating services to the users in the same country.

Through the interaction and knowledge exchange between users and the certified matchmakers brought in by Matchmaking Institute, Viola.AI will learn from the best and highest rated answers and reward the users and matchmakers with VIOLA tokens for their efforts and wisdom.

This will be the first time that Matchmaking Institute collaborates on an ICO project.

CEO & Co-Founder of Viola.AI Violet Lim said, “I am very excited to share this partnership with Lisa and Matchmaking Institute. Being the first Asian to be certified by the Matchmaking Institute, my certification by the institute gave me a strong foundation that set me on this journey to start my dating company Lunch Actually 13 years ago. I am confident that this partnership, along with the network of matchmakers and dating coaches coming on board will bring tremendous value to the ecosystem of Viola.AI and help billions of singles achieve greater success in their dating journey!”

“What attracted me most to this collaboration is that our network of matchmakers under the Matchmaking Institute will now be able to tap into a global ecosystem and community facilitated by Viola.AI. Together, we can now reach out to help singles around the world find their lifelong happiness,” Founder & President of Matchmaking Institute, Lisa Clampitt concluded.

Founder & President of Matchmaking Institute, Lisa Clampitt will join Viola.AI as an advisor.

About Viola.AI

Viola.AI is an ever-improving, decentralized and secure A.I. Driven Marketplace that gives data-driven advice, recommendations, concierge and matches to helps singles to be effective and efficient in finding love while also helping couples to sustain and better their relationships with their significant other.

