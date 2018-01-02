Violence, legal wrangling, resignations characterise Africa’s politics in 2017 – Daily Trust
Daily Trust
Violence, legal wrangling, resignations characterise Africa's politics in 2017
Daily Trust
On January 20, Yahya Jammeh, who had ruled Gambia for 22 years, was forced into exile in Equatorial Guinea, ending a post-election political standoff that threatened to provoke a regional military intervention when he clung to power. Jammeh accepted to …
Weah: Something good is happening in Africa
