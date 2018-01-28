 Violence, low turnout mar Osun LG polls – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Violence, low turnout mar Osun LG polls – The Punch

Posted on Jan 28, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

Violence, low turnout mar Osun LG polls
The Punch
The Osun State Independent Electoral Commission, on Saturday, conducted local government election in the state 10 years after a similar exercise was held. The main opposition party in the state, the Peoples Democratic Party, boycotted the poll but the
Osun LG election: Voters turn out enmasse, applaud exerciseDaily Post Nigeria
Blame game, low turnout of voters headline Osun LG pollBusinessDay (satire) (press release) (blog)
Osun Council Poll Peaceful, Turn Out ImpressiveIndependent Newspapers Limited
New Telegraph Newspaper –CHANNELS TELEVISION –National Accord –Premium Times
all 24 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.