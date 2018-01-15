 Violence rocks Katsina, Pillars clash – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Violence rocks Katsina, Pillars clash – The Punch

SCORE NIGERIA

Violence rocks Katsina, Pillars clash
The Punch
Kano Pillars player Junior Lokosa and an official of the club were reportedly injured at the end of their Premier League season opener against Katsina United at the Muhammad Dikko Stadium in Katsina on Saturday. Our correspondent learnt that violence
