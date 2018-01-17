 Viral Video "One Corner Dance" Official Music Video Released – Video | Nigeria Today
Viral Video "One Corner Dance" Official Music Video Released – Video

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in Entertainment, Music, News

One Corner Dance

One of the smashing single ever to hit African Air waves in 2017 is “One Corner” dance and the music video of the sand has finally been released by the original singer, Patapaa.
The music “One Corner” features Ras Cann and Mr Loyalty. The song went viral in the late 2017 and became one of most search songs on Google and popular in most regions of Ghana, Nigeria, and beyond.
See the official video below….

