Visit Benue victims as you visited your son – Omokri tells Buhari
Reno Omokri, former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to make the plight of Nigerians a priority. Omokri a stark critic of the All Progressive Congress on Tuesday queried Buhari for not visiting victims of Benue massacre. He said this was contrary to Buhari’s hurried visited to his son, Yusuf […]
Visit Benue victims as you visited your son – Omokri tells Buhari
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!