VVX Creative Group Releases 4 Unused Cover Arts Of Wizkid’s Sound From The Other Side Album

Wizkid’s third album, “Sound From The Other Side” was significant to the singer’s efforts to penetrate into global music market. The Starboy put in a whole lots of work on the album which was released in July 2017 by Starboy Entertainment, RCA Records and Sony Music International.

The album which had International acts like Drake, Chris Brown, Major Lazer, TY Dolla Sign, Bucie, Efya and Trey Songz generated mixed reactions from music lovers. One of the high points of discussion was the album art. While some praised Wizkid’s simplicity in the choice of album art, others came up with criticisms that the album art fell below expectations.

Meanwhile, VVX creative group has released four unused cover arts created by artist, Koby Martin for Wizkid’s Sounds From The Other Side. The four artworks seems to reflect the major idea behind the album with messages and symbols of Afro-Beats export from Africa to the Western World.

