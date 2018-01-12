W/Cup Qualifier: Supporters Club Drums Support For Falconets – The Tide
The Nigeria Football Supporters Club, South Africa chapter says it is mobilising massive support for the National U-20 female football team, the Falconets, ahead of their match against South Africa. South Africa will host Nigeria in the final round …
