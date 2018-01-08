WAEC: See Credentials To Collect A GCE Result

The West Africa Examinations Council (WAEC) has listed out the necessary credentials required to collect a GCE result from their office. Credentials To Collect A GCE Result •One passport •Photo card •Computer print out of the result •N3, 550 NB: If your certificate have stayed in our custody for more than four (4) years, Custody […]

