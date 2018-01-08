WAEC: See Credentials To Collect A GCE Result
The West Africa Examinations Council (WAEC) has listed out the necessary credentials required to collect a GCE result from their office. Credentials To Collect A GCE Result •One passport •Photo card •Computer print out of the result •N3, 550 NB: If your certificate have stayed in our custody for more than four (4) years, Custody […]
The post WAEC: See Credentials To Collect A GCE Result appeared first on Ngyab .
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!