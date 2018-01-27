WAEC Set To Conduct Maiden Jan/Feb WASSCE For Private Candidates – Independent Newspapers Limited
WAEC Set To Conduct Maiden Jan/Feb WASSCE For Private Candidates
Independent Newspapers Limited
The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) says it is set for the conduct of its newly introduced January/February West African Senior School certificate Examination (WASSCE ) for private candidates. The council's Head, National Office (HNO) Mr Olu …
