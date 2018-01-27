 WAEC Set To Conduct Maiden Jan/Feb WASSCE For Private Candidates – Independent Newspapers Limited | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

WAEC Set To Conduct Maiden Jan/Feb WASSCE For Private Candidates – Independent Newspapers Limited

Posted on Jan 27, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

WAEC Set To Conduct Maiden Jan/Feb WASSCE For Private Candidates
Independent Newspapers Limited
The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) says it is set for the conduct of its newly introduced January/February West African Senior School certificate Examination (WASSCE ) for private candidates. The council's Head, National Office (HNO) Mr Olu

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.