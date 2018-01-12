 Wajir governor Mohamed Abdi’s election nullified – The Star, Kenya | Nigeria Today
Posted on Jan 12, 2018 in Africa


The Star, Kenya

Wajir governor Mohamed Abdi's election nullified
The Wajir governor election has been nullified on grounds that it was not conducted according to the law. Justice Alfred Mabea has ruled that governor Mohamed Abdi's academic papers were not complete since he doesn't have a genuine degree. Click here
Court nullifies Wajir gubernatorial electionCitizen TV (press release)
Wajir's Mohammed Abdi becomes first governor to lose seat in 2017 petitionCapital FM Kenya
Big loss for Jubilee as Wajir Governor Mohammed Abdi loses seat in petitionZIPO.CO.KE

