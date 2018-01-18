 Walter Wagbatsoma, Nigerian oil magnate sent to jail in UK – Daily Post Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Posted on Jan 18, 2018


The Lincolnite

Nigerian businessman Walter Wagbatsoma, 47, was on Wednesday sentenced to three years and six months imprisonment for money laundering in the United Kingdom. Wagbatsoma was also disqualified from being a company director for six years. Recall that ​a
