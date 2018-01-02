Wamakko gives scholarship to 40 students to study abroad

Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto) has sponsored 40 indigents of the state to undergo various first degree courses at the Maryam Abacha American University, Maradi, Niger Republic. This is contained in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, by his Special Assistant, Media and Publicity, Malam Bashir Mani, in Sokoto on Monday.

