Wamakko: I am Committed to Getting Youths Educated – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Wamakko: I am Committed to Getting Youths Educated
THISDAY Newspapers
Senator representing Sokoto Central Senatorial District, Alhaji Aliyu Wamakko, yesterday said he is committed to getting the youths educated to all levels. Wamakko who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education, spoke when …
Islam not religion of fundamentalism – Sen Wamakko
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!