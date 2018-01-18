 Wande Coal: Turkey Nla [Video] | Nigeria Today
Wande Coal: Turkey Nla [Video]

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in Music

Wande Coal is back and this time he serves the official music video for the hit song “Turkey Nla”. After a succesful year which saw him drop an album and a couple of chart topping singles, he starts this year with the video to one of his power tunes. “Turkey Nla” is his last single […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

