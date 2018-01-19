 Want to be the Next Beauty Queen? Entries are Open for Miss Kanekalon 2018 until April 30th | Nigeria Today
Want to be the Next Beauty Queen? Entries are Open for Miss Kanekalon 2018 until April 30th

Posted on Jan 19, 2018

Kaneka Corporation, the leading manufacturer of Kanekalon; quality hair fibre for classy and glamorous African women has announced that the Miss Kanekalon 2018 grand finale will take place at Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria on the 14th of July 2018. The search for the new Miss Kanekalon is set to kick off in a very exciting […]

