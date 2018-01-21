Wanted – A Minister Of Remembrance

By Tunde Asaju Since Rochas Okorocha opened our eyes to the possibilities of egregious idiocy, saner nations have discharged and acquitted him. Absurdity is not an exclusive product manufactured in Owerri for Imolites, it transcends shores and civilizations except that in yonder climes, statistical evidence backs up the preposterous. Hitting stumbling blocks everywhere she turns in her bid to deliver on her Brexit promise, British Prime Minister, Theresa May has outdone Okorocha.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

