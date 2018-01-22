WAPIC becomes NFF’s ‘Official Insurance Services Provider’

The Nigeria Football Federation and WAPIC Insurance PLC on Friday in Lagos signed an agreement that conferred on the insurance giant the title of ‘Official Insurance Services Provider and Co-Sponsor of the NFF.’

NFF President, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick expressed his delight and that of the Federation with the contract, “which now provides excellent safety and security for our active National Team players and officials while on duty and offers a well –paved route for them to have a better future through proper pension fund.

“WAPIC, like the present NFF, is an organization driven by positive vision. WAPIC aims to emerge as a Top 2 full service West African insurance company while the NFF, through its Goal Project, wants to build mini-secretariats and football fields in all States and the FCT and build a sustainable football culture in the country. It is a union of two companies with positive energy.”

Managing Director of WAPIC Insurance PLC, Mrs Yinka Adekoya, affirmed that the company was excited to team up with Nigerian Football, given the huge role that football plays in nation –building and the excitement that it generates among the youth and adults alike.

The post WAPIC becomes NFF’s ‘Official Insurance Services Provider’ appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

