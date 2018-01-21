WAPIC becomes NFF’s ‘official insurance services provider’

The Nigeria Football Federation and WAPIC Insurance PLC on Friday in Lagos signed an agreement that conferred on the insurance giant the title of ‘Official Insurance Services Provider and Co-Sponsor of the NFF.’

NFF President, Mr. Amaju Melvin Pinnick expressed his delight and that of the Federation with the contract, “which now provides excellent safety and security for our active National Team players and officials while on duty and offers a well –paved route for them to have a better future through proper pension fund.

“WAPIC, like the present NFF, is an organization driven by positive vision. WAPIC aims to emerge as a Top 2 full service West African insurance company while the NFF, through its Goal Project, wants to build mini-secretariats and football fields in all States and the FCT and build a sustainable football culture in the country. It is a union of two companies with positive energy.”

Managing Director of WAPIC Insurance PLC, Mrs Yinka Adekoya, affirmed that the company was excited to team up with Nigerian Football, given the huge role that football plays in nation –building and the excitement that it generates among the youth and adults alike.

“The NFF is an organization that is making Nigeria proud through the excellent results of the National Teams and WAPIC is a top financial institution seeking to be the most enjoyable company to do business with and to become a top 20 financial services institution in Nigeria by 2019.”

NFF’s 2nd Vice President/Chairman of Marketing, Sponsorship and TV Rights Committee, Shehu Dikko, explained that the contract is for five years in the initial with an option of renewal, and will cost the insurance outfit close to N100 million every year.

“This agreement gives us tremendous peace of mind as it provides insurance cover for all the National Teams, our assets and events. WAPIC will in turn have access to all our matches and events.

“We are also very happy that Sen Force Insurance Brokers are involved in this, and will advise us on the best insurance cover and properties to take for our teams, assets and events and will write for our claims whenever there is the need. We also want to explore the important area of pension fund for our players and valuable advice to them on the packages best for them.”

WAPIC Insurance PLC offers a diverse range of products and services covering life, general and special risk businesses. It was founded in 1958 and licensed to underwrite all classes of insurance risks, and was listed on the Nigeria Stock Exchange in 1990.

Chairman of Sen Force, Mr. Anirejuoritse Ojuyah assured that his company will broker what is best for Nigerian Football throughout the life of the contract, while NFF 1st Vice President Seyi Akinwunmi pledged that the Federation will abide by every letter of the agreement.

Also present at the signing were Chairman of WAPIC Insurance PLC, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede (former MD of Access Bank and a former President of Nigeria Stock Exchange), Mr. Bode Ojeniyi (Executive Director, WAPIC), Ms Aisha Falode (Member, NFF Executive Committee), Mr. Olufemi Obaleke (Executive Director, WAPIC), Mr. Dere Otubu (one -time Delta State FA chairman), Mr. Peter Ehinmen (Chief Risk Officer, WAPIC), Mr. Patrick Osadebe (Head, Retail Division), Miss Aina Akintonde (Head, Service and Fulfilment), Mr. Sunny Ogbemudia (Chief Internal Auditor), Ademola Olajire (NFF Director of Communications) and Mr. Colin Udoh (Member, NFF Marketing, Sponsorship and TV Rights Committee).

The agreement came only 48 hours after beverage behemoth Coca-Cola signed up as ‘Official Soft Drink and Co-Sponsor of the Nigeria National Teams,’ and Shehu Dikko, who is also NFF’s Strategy Committee head, confirmed to thenff.com that more partnership agreements are on the way in the coming weeks.

Anthony Nlebem

The post WAPIC becomes NFF's 'official insurance services provider' appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

