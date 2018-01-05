War looms over herdsmen killings – CAN warns Buhari
Rev. Dr. Samson Supo Ayokunle, President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has warned the Buhari government to deal with rampaging Fulani herdsmen before their killings lead to “a national war”. This is contained in a statement he signed on Friday. He sad CAN was raising the alarm over community to community killing of innocent farmers […]
